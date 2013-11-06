版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 6日 星期三 15:21 BJT

Israel's Lieberman cleared of corruption charges

JERUSALEM Nov 6 Former Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was cleared of corruption charges in court on Wednesday, paving the way for a political comeback.

The right-wing powerbroker, a hardliner on peace talks with the Palestinians, stepped down as head of the foreign ministry last year after being charged with fraud and breach of trust over the appointment process of a ambassador.

The Jerusalem Magistrate Court decided unanimously to acquit Lieberman.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐