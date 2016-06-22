Israel eyes law to remove online content inciting terrorism

| TEL AVIV, June 22
TEL AVIV, June 22 Israel's Justice Ministry is
drafting legislation that would enable it to order Facebook,
YouTube, Twitter and other social media to remove online
postings it deems to be inciting terrorism.
"We are working on draft legislation, similar to what is
being done in other countries; one law that would allow for a
judicial injunction to order the removal of certain content,
such as websites that incite to terrorism," Justice Minister
Ayelet Shaked said.
"There should be some measure of accountability for Internet
companies regarding the illegal activities and content that is
published through their services," Shaked told a cybersecurity
conference in Tel Aviv this week.
Israel blames a wave of Palestinian attacks which erupted in
October last year on incitement to violence by the Palestinian
leadership and on social media. Palestinian leaders say many
attackers have acted out of desperation in the absence of
movement towards creating an independent Palestinian state.
A spokeswoman for Shaked said it was too early to say what
measures or sanctions might be included in the law, which would
need parliamentary approval, but that it was likely to be
similar to those introduced in France.
France has made far-reaching changes to surveillance laws
since the attacks on Charlie Hebdo last year. It has taken steps
to blacklist jihadi sites that "apologise for terrorism", but
stopped short of using such laws to censor major Internet
services.
"The legislation ... will focus on removing prohibited
content, with an emphasis on terrorist content, or blocking
access to prohibited content," Shaked's spokeswoman said.
Governments around the world have been grappling with how to
block online incitement to criminal activity, while major
Internet services have stepped up campaigns to identify and
remove Web postings that incite violence.
Facebook, Google and Twitter are
working more aggressively to combat online propaganda and
recruiting by Islamic militants while trying to avoid the
perception they are helping the authorities police the Web.
Turkey has regularly censored YouTube, Facebook and Twitter
in domestic political disputes. In 2015, more than 90 percent of
all court orders for Twitter to remove illegal content worldwide
came from Turkey, the company has reported.
Russia has used anti-terrorist laws to censor independent
web sites, media organizations and global Internet sites, while
China's tightly controlled Internet blocks what it considers
terrorist propaganda under general laws against incitement to
criminal activity.
Shaked said governments and Internet services need to find
ways to cooperate so that companies can quickly take down
content deemed criminal that has been published on their
platform.
"We are promoting cooperation with content providers,
sensitizing them as to content that violates Israeli law or the
provider's terms of service," Shaked said.
A spokesman for Facebook in Israel declined to comment.
Google's YouTube subsidiary has clear policies that prohibit
content like gratuitous violence, hate speech and incitement to
commit violent acts, a company spokesman said.
"We remove videos violating these policies when flagged by
our users. We also terminate any account registered by a member
of a designated 'foreign terrorist organisation'," he said.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by
Dominic Evans)