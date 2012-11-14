Israeli shekel slides after Hamas commander killed

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's shekel slid nearly one percent to a two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after Israel killed the military commander of Hamas in an airstrike.
The shekel fell to 3.96 per dollar - its weakest level since Sept. 13 - compared with its fixing of 3.9180.
Dealers said that after the dollar fell 0.3 percent from Tuesday's fixing, local and foreigners started buying the U.S. currency.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).