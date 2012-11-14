版本:
2012年 11月 14日 星期三 23:19 BJT

Israeli shekel slides after Hamas commander killed

JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's shekel slid nearly one percent to a two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after Israel killed the military commander of Hamas in an airstrike.

The shekel fell to 3.96 per dollar - its weakest level since Sept. 13 - compared with its fixing of 3.9180.

Dealers said that after the dollar fell 0.3 percent from Tuesday's fixing, local and foreigners started buying the U.S. currency.

