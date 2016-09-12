Social media heeding most Israeli calls to delete "incitement" -minister

* Minister has threatened to legislate against social media
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Sept 12 Facebook, Google and YouTube
are complying with up to 95 percent of Israeli requests to
delete content that the government says incites Palestinian
violence, Israel's Justice Minister said on Monday.
Perhaps spurred by the minister's threat to legislate to
make companies open to prosecution if they host images or
messages that encourage terrorism, their rate of voluntary
compliance has soared from 50 percent in a year, she said.
"Our main aim is for those companies to do their own
monitoring of material containing incitement," Ayelet Shaked
said after a meeting with Facebook officials.
"Just as ISIS (Islamic State) video clips are being
monitored and removed from the network, we want them to take the
same action against Palestinian material that incites
terrorism," she told the International Conference on
Counter-terrorism near Tel Aviv.
"The world now understands that (social) networks serve as a
greenhouse for terrorists," Shaked said in her speech.
Facebook declined to confirm Shaked's assertion that it
complied with 95 percent of Israel's requests, but a spokeswoman
said it constantly takes down offensive material and responds to
requests from many countries, organisations and individuals.
"We came to listen and see if can be do better. We have zero
tolerance for terrorism," she said, adding that Facebook's
standards "make it clear there is no place for terrorists or
content that promotes terrorism on Facebook."
Both Shaked and Facebook said they would prefer companies
voluntarily remove inciting content than be prosecuted.
A spokesman for Google, parent company of YouTube,
which Shaked said complied with 80 percent of requests, declined
to comment.
Shaked said that in the past year, Israel had issued 120
indictments against Palestinians and 50 against Israeli citizens
- both Jews and Arabs - for Facebook postings that contain
incitement.
"These indictments are a deterrent and a very effective
step," she said.
Israel increased its calls to Facebook to remove posts amid
a surge in Palestinian attacks that began a year ago, carried
out by individuals without the specific backing of militant
groups. The violence has waned.
"People used to sit at the keyboard and think they could
write whatever they wanted, that is has no significance. But we
learned that words can kill ... and indicting those who sit at
home and write 'Death to the Arabs', or 'Death to the Jews, or
'Slaughter the Jews', is effective and deterring."
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)