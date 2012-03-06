Israel picks Ashalim group for solar power plant

TEL AVIV, March 6 The Ashalim Sun PV
consortium won a tender to build and operate a 30 megawatt
photovoltaic power plant in Ashalim, in Israel's southern Negev
desert, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ashalim Sun is a 50-50 joint venture between Clal Sun and
SunEdison, which is the solar project development unit of MEMC
Electronic Materials Inc.
Clal Sun is 50 percent owned by Israeli holding company Clal
Industries from the IDB Holding group. Bank
Hapoalim 's Poalim Capital Markets owns 10 percent of
Clal Sun and SunEdison owns 2.5 percent.
The consortium offered a price of 0.5365 shekels (14 cents)
per kilowatt hour of electricity. Four groups submitted bids in
the tender.
The solar power plant, which will begin to operate in the
first half of 2015, will be one of the largest of its kind in
the world, the ministry said. This plant will be built besides
two thermal solar plants in Ashalim, which will each provide 110
megawatts of power.
Together, the three plants will account for 2 percent of
Israel's electricity generation and represent a milestone on the
way to Israel achieving its goal of 10 percent of electricity
production from renewable resources by 2020.
Ashalim Sun will operate the plant for 27 years, after which
the government will take ownership. The ministry did not provide
details on the costs of building the plant.