HOT, Mellanox to move into Tel Aviv 25 index

TEL AVIV Dec 8 Israeli cable TV operator HOT and Mellanox Technologies , which makes products to connect computers with servers and storage, will enter the blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Thursday.

Holding company Discount Investment Corp, a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, will be removed from the index, the bourse said. The changes will take effect on Dec. 15.

The TA-25 tracks the share prices of the 25 companies with the highest market capitalisation on Israel's exchange. It serves as an underlying asset for options, futures and index-linked certificates.

HOT is controlled by French businessman Patrick Drahi.