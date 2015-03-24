Tel Aviv bourse to launch index of top Israeli technology firms

JERUSALEM, March 24 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
(TASE), seeking to reverse a decline in trading volumes and
company listings, is launching a "Start-Up Nation" index of top
Israeli technology companies traded around the world, it said on
Tuesday.
The new "TA-BIGITech" index, launched in cooperation with
BlueStar Indexes, will comprise 57 Israeli and Israeli-related
tech firms traded in New York, London and Tel Aviv, with a total
market value of $75 billion.
It aims to tap growth in so-called passive investing, where
money managers track indexes rather than individual stocks.
"(The new index) provides international investors convenient
access to Israeli high-tech companies trading on various
markets," TASE Chief Executive Yossi Beinart said in a
statement.
Israel's dedication to developing its defence capabilities
has been extended to cyberspace in recent years, leading to a
proliferation of new technology companies.
The TASE currently has a TA-BlueTech index with a market
value of $23 billion that includes 59 tech firms traded in Tel
Aviv, although some are also listed abroad.
The bourse -- which is in the process of demutualising --
has suffered shrinking trading volumes and a dearth of new
listings as many companies, particularly technology firms,
prefer to be acquired or go public on Nasdaq.
Among those in the new index are software firms Amdocs
, Check Point Software Technologies, Nice
Systems, auto safety company Mobileye <MBLY.N, website
platform Wix.com, chipmaker TowerJazz, and
Cyber-Ark Software
Some 41 companies in the index currently trade on Nasdaq,
six on the New York Stock Exchange and seven in London.
The bourse said the index could serve as the underlying
benchmark for index funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and
exchange traded notes (ETNs) issued in Israel and abroad.
"We estimate that the index and ETNs that will track the
index will assist the growth of Israeli high-tech companies, as
well as the exposure of TASE and the companies traded on TASE to
investors overseas, thereby contributing to the entire market,"
Beinart said.
Trading volume of stocks in Tel Aviv rose 3 percent in 2014
but was only about half the 2010 average, while the number of
listed companies fell to 473 from 654 in 2007.
Last month, Beinart told Reuters the exchange would change
rules and offer incentives to medium-sized companies to choose
initial public offerings over mergers and acquisitions.
On Sunday, the TASE's broad TA-100 index hit an
all-time high of 1,434.50 points. It has since eased to
1,412.39.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)