Israel fires at Syria after shooting aimed at its troops

JERUSALEM Nov 18 Israeli soldiers fired
artillery into Syria in response to gunfire aimed at its troops
in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, a military spokeswoman
said on Sunday.
There were no reported injuries on the Israeli side from the
shootings, which occurred on Saturday, the third case this month
of violence seen as a spillover of civil unrest in Syria that
has also alarmed other neighbours such as Lebanon and Turkey.
"Gunshots from Syria were fired at Israeli forces in the
central Golan. Israel responded with artillery fire," striking
at those who initiated the shooting, the spokeswoman said.
The Israeli military also lodged a complaint with the United
Nations on the incident. The U.N. has a peace-keeper force in
the area monitoring a ceasefire in place since the 1970s.
Israel captured the Golan area in a 1967 war and later
annexed it in a move never recognised internationally.