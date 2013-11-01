Israel vows to deny Hezbollah as details of Syria raid emerge

* Israel declines to confirm it attacked Syria
* Syrians describe explosions at naval base; media blackout
* Annoyance in Israel over repeated U.S. leaks
By Crispian Balmer
JERUSALEM, Nov 1 Israel said it would not allow
advanced weapons to fall into the hands of Hezbollah, after a
raid on Syria that opposition sources said had hit an air force
garrison believed to be holding Russian-made missiles destined
for the militant group.
Israel has a clear policy on Syria and will continue to
enforce it, officials said on Friday, after U.S. sources said
Israel had launched a new attack on its warring neighbour.
Israel declined to comment on leaks to U.S. media that its
planes had hit a Syrian base near the port of Latakia, targeting
missiles that it thought were destined for its Lebanese enemy,
Hezbollah.
"We have said many times that we will not allow the transfer
of advanced weapons to Hezbollah," said Home Front Defence
Minister Gilad Erdan, a member of the inner security cabinet
which met hours before the alleged Israeli attack.
"We are sticking to this policy and I say so without denying
or confirming this report," he told Israel Radio.
Israel is believed to have attacked targets in Syria on at
least four occasions this year, the last time in July, with
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he would not let
sophisticated anti-aircraft, anti-ship and long-range missiles
move from the hands of Syria to its Hezbollah ally.
A Latakia activist told Reuters that an explosion had rocked
a garrison area that houses an air force brigade loyal to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad near Snobar Jableh village
mid-afternoon on Oct. 30.
Ambulance sirens were heard rushing to the scene, however,
the activist, who calls himself Khaled, said there was a "total
media blackout" about the incident.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights quoted
sources as saying there were four or five explosions at the
base, but only limited damage reported. Al-Arabiya news network
said SAM 8 anti-aircraft missiles were destroyed.
Former Syrian intelligence agent Afaq Ahmad, a defector now
in exile in France, told Reuters on Thursday that contacts of
his inside Syria, including in Latakia province, told him
Russian-made ballistic missiles had been kept at the site that
was attacked.
Assad's forces, backed by Hezbollah and Iran, are battling
rebels in a civil war that has killed well over 100,000.
Khaled said Assad loyalists were frustrated about Israel's
apparent impunity, recalling that the Syrian president had
previously indicated Syria would respond to further attacks.
"Yet Israel keeps hitting us and there's no retaliation. So
even the staunchest loyalists are getting very upset," he said.
IRRITATION BETWEEN ALLIES
Israel deliberately remains silent over its actions in Syria
to keep a lid on tensions and try to avoid pushing Assad into a
corner where he would feel compelled to respond.
Locals said they did not hear warplanes at the time of the
blasts and there was initial confusion about who was behind the
attack. One source, who declined to be named, said the limited
damage on the ground suggested pin-point missile strikes.
A foreign diplomat said that in the past the Israelis had
succeeded in creating such confusion by using stand-off ordnance
-- missiles or gliding bombs that can be released many miles
from the target.
There was clear irritation in Israel about the U.S. leaks,
which analysts said might signal irritation in Washington over
Israeli action at a time when Syria had bowed to international
pressure and was dismantling its large chemical weapons arsenal.
"Washington is selling our secrets on the cheap," said
top-selling Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.
Israel has grown increasingly frustrated by U.S. policy in
the Middle East, worried that President Barack Obama had been
too soft on Assad and anxious over his rapprochement with Iran.
Uzi Rabi, director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle
Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University, said Israel had to make
many calculations before approving attacks on Syria.
"Israel is sending a message to Assad, saying 'don't play
games with us'. But Israel must also realise that the situation
is becoming much more delicate than ever before because this is
going against the U.S. diplomatic agenda," he said.
Rabi said the "working assumption" in Israel was that Assad
was so focused on battling rebels that he could not afford to
retaliate. However, he expected that Syria would seek
international support to prevent Israeli air strikes.
A senior Israeli official, while declining to confirm any
Israeli attack, did not expect Syria to respond.
"Assad is disarming (his chemical weapons) out of his own
interests. He knows how to make the necessary distinctions,"
said the official, who declined to be named.
Technically at war with Syria, Israel spent decades in a
stable standoff with Damascus while the Assad family ruled
unchallenged. It has been reluctant to intervene openly in the
33-month Islamist-dominated insurgency rocking Syria, however is
determined not to see Hezbollah profit from the unrest.
Hezbollah fought Israel to a standstill in a 34-day war six
years ago. Israel has warned that any future conflict will be
much more brutal.