Israel seeks to rein in company tax breaks

| TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV May 20 Israel plans to amend a law
granting companies tax breaks and grants to invest in the
country as the government tries to close a widening budget
deficit.
Since taking office two months ago, Finance Minister Yair
Lapid has drawn up state spending cuts and tax hikes to close a
deficit of over 45 billion shekels ($12 billion) racked up under
the previous government.
The measures, which include increases in income, sales and
corporate taxes, are gradually coming into force.
They are already deeply unpopular and the government has
come under growing pressure to make companies share more of the
pain.
A government report showed this month that the state awarded
companies tax benefits worth 5.6 billion shekels in 2010 under a
law designed to draw more investment to Israel.
Lapid told an economic conference in Tel Aviv on Monday that
the long list of tax exemptions enjoyed by foreign companies was
flawed.
"We will have to change the law," Lapid said. "We are fixing
something that needs to be fixed, patiently, so the country will
get the money it deserves."
Some local companies also benefit from the tax breaks.
According to Israeli media, around 70 percent of the
exemptions go to four major exporters - Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries , Intel, Check Point
Software and Israel Chemicals.
Lapid warned that sweeping away the tax breaks entirely
would scare off foreign investors.
He said he had met the chief executive of Teva, Israel's
largest company and the world's biggest generic drugmaker, and
agreed to start intensive negotiations to find a middle ground.
Lapid said he wanted Intel to build a new factory in Israel.
"But for this we need to attract them here and not scare
them and portray them as enemies of the state," he said.
Israel's budget deficit was 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product last year, way above a target set by the previous
government. The budget for this year aims for a deficit of 4.65
percent, falling to 3 percent in 2014.