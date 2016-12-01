GE, Microsoft Ventures to lead Tel Aviv University IoT investments

JERUSALEM Dec 1 The Israel Internet of Things
(IoT) Innovations and i3 Equity Partners consortium established
an investment vehicle with an initial sum of $20 million at Tel
Aviv University to develop IoT technologies, the university said
on Thursday.
The consortium is comprised of GE Ventures, HNA EcoTech,
Microsoft Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Tata.
It will partner with Israel's Pitango Venture Capital and
the university's company, Ramot, to launch the vehicle, the
university said.
The group said is expected to select seed and pre-seed
startups with "the optimal conditions for success," including
financial investment of up to $1 million each.
It will also provide these ventures with access to
multinational corporations at all stages of development.
