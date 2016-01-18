As Israel's tech sector booms, its pension funds miss out

* High-tech M&A, IPOs rose 16 pct in 2015 to $9 bln
* Successes seen boosting institutional interest
* Israeli pension, mutual funds manage $407 bln
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, Jan 18 Israel's pension funds are
facing calls to invest more in the country's thriving high-tech
sector, with complaints growing that the Israeli public is
missing out while foreign investors reap the returns of the
country's technology boom.
Burned by the tech bubble that burst in 2000 and hampered by
regulatory constraints, Israeli pension funds have shied away
from high tech over the past decade, during which billions have
been generated from high-profile takeovers or flotations.
Now, with pension funds posting sluggish returns of between
2 and 3.6 percent during 2015, bankers, venture capitalists and
entrepreneurs are saying they should put more into the country's
best performing industry.
"It's mostly guys from California enjoying the fruits of the
Israeli high-tech success," said Yaron Bloch, chief executive of
Bank Leumi's investment banking arm Leumi Partners.
Israeli tech mergers, acquisitions and IPOs rose 16 percent
in 2015 to $9.02 billion, according to the Israel Venture
Capital (IVC) Research Centre and the Meitar law firm.
At the same time Israeli venture capital firms raised $1.02
billion, but the funds mostly came from U.S. investors, and
increasingly from Asia, rather than Israel's risk-averse
institutional investors.
However, recent successes such as Google's purchase of
Israeli navigation app Waze and the large initial public
offering of driver-assistance technology provider Mobileye
are expected to gradually boost institutional interest.
U.S. CONTRAST
U.S. funds such as the California Public Employees
Retirement System (CalPERS) and the California State Teachers
Retirement System have invested billions of dollars in Silicon
Valley and Israeli venture capital (VC) firms such as Pitango,
Carmel and Giza.
The $185 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund, the
third largest in the United States, has invested over $140
million in Israeli venture capital firms and $22 million in two
Israel tech-focused private equity funds.
Israeli institutions have started to place small amounts
with venture capital - mostly in late-stage growth funds
targeting companies with sales over $10 million. But specialists
say it's not enough to deliver major pension fund returns.
"The government should give incentives to long-term
investors to start investing in the high tech industry. It has
to happen," said Eldad Tamir, CEO of the Tamir Fishman
investment house and a partner at the Eucalyptus Growth Capital
fund.
Israeli pension funds, insurance companies and mutual funds
manage 1.6 trillion shekels ($407 billion). In contrast to the
United States where pension funds allocate 50 percent of assets
to equity investments, in Israel it's under 10 percent - the
eighth lowest of 31 OECD countries.
Israeli institutions invest about 40 percent overseas, some
of which goes to money managers to invest in private equity and
investment funds. Ironically, some of that money is allocated to
private equity and venture capital funds that then invest in
Israeli high tech, said Koby Simana, CEO of the IVC Research
Center.
SIGNS OF CHANGE
One fund that raised money from Israeli institutions is
Israel Growth Partners (IGP), which focuses on small but growing
tech firms. It received $250 million from five institutions,
including Leumi Partners.
"Things are changing," said Haim Shani, IGP's general
partner. Institutions "prefer to invest in the growth stage
which has a different risk-reward curve."
Assaf Shoham, chief investment officer at Migdal Insurance -
Israel's largest insurer with $50 billion under management -
said he was examining investing in a fund of funds that would
invest in private equity and venture capital.
One problem for institutional investors though is the time
it takes to show a profit.
"You won't see results for seven or eight years," Ilan
Artzi, chief investment officer at investment house Halman
Aldubi, noting funds could book an accounting loss early on.
The government can help not only by offering tax incentives
to encourage pension fund investment but also by easing the
restrictions imposed by the insurance commissioner on the amount
pension funds may pay to external managers, such as venture
capital funds, venture capitalists and pension fund managers
say.
In the United States there is no restriction.
A Finance Ministry spokeswoman said the regulation's purpose
is to ensure institutions don't charge too much in management
fees, enabling higher returns for investors.
"That regulation that was meant to protect investors had
good intentions but was done without properly understanding how
VCs are structured," said Dan Shamgar, a partner at the Meitar
law firm, which represents most of Israel's major venture
capital firms.
(Editing by Adrian Croft)