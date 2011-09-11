UPDATE 1-Israel says offshore gas secure after Turk challenge

* Israelis seek energy independence through gas, Cyprus deals

* Demanding Israel atone for ship raid, Ankara touts its navy (Adds U.S. expert, background)

By Dan Williams

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept 11 Israel can defend the gas platforms recently discovered in its waters and wants to develop them, Energy Minister Uzi Landau said on Sunday after Turkey vowed to boost naval patrols in the eastern Mediterranean in a deepening diplomatic feud.

"Israel can support and secure the rigs that we are going to have in the Mediterranean," Landau told a security conference when asked if the warship challenge floated last week by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan could pose a threat.

"That's the simple answer that I can give," he said.

Erdogan has said Turkey would make its presence felt in the eastern Mediterranean at a time when Israel is looking to exploit the two offshore gas fields and partner with Cyprus to build energy facilities.

Landau, whose formal title is national infrastructure minister, said no country had challenged Israel's ownership of the Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields, which Israel considers a potential pipeline to energy independence.

"It hasn't been claimed even by Lebanon, and the Turks too, as far as I'm aware," Landau said.

Texas-based Noble Energy and its Israeli exploration partners said the Leviathan prospect, 130 km (80 miles) off Haifa port, was the world's biggest deepwater gas find in the past decade. Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz has said Israel could earn at least $150 billion in gas revenues.

Turkey does not recognise Cyprus's Greek Cypriot government and has bitterly complained about its energy deals with Israel. Lebanon has accused Israel of breaking international law by exploring for gas without an agreement on the maritime border between the two countries, which are formally at war.

RIGS AND RISK

Concerned that the gas rigs could be attacked by Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas, Israel had earlier stepped up its own naval patrols, according to media reports. An Israeli military spokeswoman confirmed such measures were in place but did not elaborate.

Marc Genest, co-director of the Center on Irregular Warfare and Armed Groups at the U.S. Naval War College, said the Israeli-Turkish face-off could sap gas development.

"This can't help but hurt investor confidence in this project," Genest said at the same conference at the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Centre.

"The sooner that the international community can get Turkey, particularly, to back off from its more aggressive rhetoric, the better off for everyone involved."

Relations between Israel and Turkey are in crisis over the killing of nine Turks during Israel's raid of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in May 2010. Israel has refused to apologise for the killings, saying its marines acted in self-defence.

A United Nations report in August said the blockade, with the declared aim of preventing arms smuggling, was legal but that Israeli troops used excessive force in the boarding operation of the Mavi Marmara last year.

NATO-member Turkey, once a strategic ally of the Jewish state, expelled the Israeli ambassador after the report was released. Erdogan also said Turkish warships could escort future aid convoys to Gaza.

Most analysts say open conflict between the countries is unlikely but note the risks of overreach or miscalculation in the brinkmanship.

The United States, which regards both countries as key allies in an increasingly turbulent region, has urged them to "cool it" and mend fences. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)