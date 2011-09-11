UPDATE 1-Israel says offshore gas secure after Turk challenge

* Israelis seek energy independence through gas, Cyprus
deals
* Demanding Israel atone for ship raid, Ankara touts its
navy
By Dan Williams
HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept 11 Israel can defend the
gas platforms recently discovered in its waters and wants to
develop them, Energy Minister Uzi Landau said on Sunday after
Turkey vowed to boost naval patrols in the eastern Mediterranean
in a deepening diplomatic feud.
"Israel can support and secure the rigs that we are going to
have in the Mediterranean," Landau told a security conference
when asked if the warship challenge floated last week by Turkish
Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan could pose a threat.
"That's the simple answer that I can give," he said.
Erdogan has said Turkey would make its presence felt in the
eastern Mediterranean at a time when Israel is looking to
exploit the two offshore gas fields and partner with Cyprus to
build energy facilities.
Landau, whose formal title is national infrastructure
minister, said no country had challenged Israel's ownership of
the Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields, which Israel
considers a potential pipeline to energy independence.
"It hasn't been claimed even by Lebanon, and the Turks too,
as far as I'm aware," Landau said.
Texas-based Noble Energy and its Israeli exploration
partners said the Leviathan prospect, 130 km (80 miles) off
Haifa port, was the world's biggest deepwater gas find in the
past decade. Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz has said Israel
could earn at least $150 billion in gas revenues.
Turkey does not recognise Cyprus's Greek Cypriot government
and has bitterly complained about its energy deals with Israel.
Lebanon has accused Israel of breaking international law by
exploring for gas without an agreement on the maritime border
between the two countries, which are formally at war.
RIGS AND RISK
Concerned that the gas rigs could be attacked by Lebanese
Hezbollah guerrillas, Israel had earlier stepped up its own
naval patrols, according to media reports. An Israeli military
spokeswoman confirmed such measures were in place but did not
elaborate.
Marc Genest, co-director of the Center on Irregular Warfare
and Armed Groups at the U.S. Naval War College, said the
Israeli-Turkish face-off could sap gas development.
"This can't help but hurt investor confidence in this
project," Genest said at the same conference at the Herzliya
Interdisciplinary Centre.
"The sooner that the international community can get Turkey,
particularly, to back off from its more aggressive rhetoric, the
better off for everyone involved."
Relations between Israel and Turkey are in crisis over the
killing of nine Turks during Israel's raid of a Gaza-bound aid
flotilla in May 2010. Israel has refused to apologise for the
killings, saying its marines acted in self-defence.
A United Nations report in August said the blockade, with
the declared aim of preventing arms smuggling, was legal but
that Israeli troops used excessive force in the boarding
operation of the Mavi Marmara last year.
NATO-member Turkey, once a strategic ally of the Jewish
state, expelled the Israeli ambassador after the report was
released. Erdogan also said Turkish warships could escort future
aid convoys to Gaza.
Most analysts say open conflict between the countries is
unlikely but note the risks of overreach or miscalculation in
the brinkmanship.
The United States, which regards both countries as key
allies in an increasingly turbulent region, has urged them to
"cool it" and mend fences.
