UPDATE 1-Israel: US co-production of rocket shield not option 'right now'

* U.S. House has sought possible team-up
* Israel ready to give U.S. Iron Dome know-how for own use
* System played critical role during Gaza fighting
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 Israel has agreed to give the
United States the know-how needed to produce interceptors used
by its vaunted Iron Dome rocket shield, but it is not interested
in any proposed co-production yet, an Israeli official told
Reuters on Thursday.
Using radar-guided interceptor missiles, the Iron Dome
system shot down 421 of some 1,500 rockets launched from the
Gaza Strip between Nov. 14 and an Egyptian-brokered truce on
Nov. 21, according to the Israeli military.
The Iron Dome system is designed to engage only rockets
headed for populated areas, often firing its Tamir interceptor
in pairs.
Co-production is not an option "right now" because of a need
for full-tilt output of the so-called Tamir interceptor for
short-range rocket and mortar threats from Iranian-backed Hamas
and Hezbollah militants in Gaza and southern Lebanon, said the
Israeli official, who was not authorized to be named.
Israel fears that introducing a new supply line could
interfere with its target for stockpiled missiles in case of
renewed fighting, but it is open to reconsidering that
eventually if the United States wishes to do so, the official
said.
The United States has provided hundreds of millions of
dollars to assist Israeli or joint U.S.-Israeli missile defense
programs such as Iron Dome and others known as Arrow and David's
Sling. Iron Dome was developed by Israel on its own.
The U.S. assistance for building a tiered Israeli missile
shield is in addition to a 10-year, $30 billion military aid
package agreed to by former President George W. Bush in 2007.
The Pentagon has not shown great interest in acquiring Iron
Dome technology. But it has been pushed to do so by the House of
Representatives' Armed Services Committee. The committee called
this year for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency to "explore
any opportunity to enter into co-production," in light of
significant U.S. funding of the system, even though the United
States has no rights to the Israeli technology involved.
In its version of a defense policy bill passed on May 27,
the House voted to authorize up to $680 million in additional
funding for Iron Dome production from fiscal 2012 to 2015. If
enacted, that would bring U.S. funding since 2011 to nearly $900
million to help Israel buy more batteries.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, speaking at a Pentagon
news conference on Thursday with his Israeli counterpart, Ehud
Barak, hailed Iron Dome's overall success rate in the eight-day
Gaza fighting, which he put at roughly 85 percent.
Asked if the U.S. Army might be given a green light to
acquire the system, Panetta said that every proposed new program
must be looked at for cost-effectivenss in the Pentagon's new
tight-budget era.
"And that almost automatically means that we better look at
all options before we come down and make a final decision" on
armed services' requests for the coming fiscal year, he said.
'POSSIBLE OPPORTUNITIES' FOR CO-PRODUCTION
A Pentagon spokeswoman, Army Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth
Robbins, told Reuters earlier on Thursday the U.S. Defense
Department saw "possible opportunities" for Iron Dome
co-production.
The United States and Israel have agreed to share "technical
data rights" that would be necessary, she added.
"What data rights will be acquired by the U.S. is a matter
of continued discussion," Robbins said in an emailed reply.
The Israeli official said negotiations would have to take
place on protecting Israel's intellectual property in case of
future exports to a third country. Israel would provide the
United States Iron Dome know-how for its own potential use in
gratitude for U.S. funding, the official said.
Some experts have suggested the United States might
eventually seek such technology to protect zones in combat
situations like Afghanistan. Separately, Israel reportedly has
made efforts to export Iron Dome to countries in Asia, including
Singapore.
Raytheon Co, the world's biggest missile maker, said
in a statement to Reuters in May that it would welcome an
opportunity to partner with Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced
Defense Systems Ltd for co-production of the Iron Dome system in
the United States.
Waltham, Massachusetts-headquartered Raytheon is already
co-producing David's Sling, a costlier and more powerful
interceptor system, with Rafael. A spokeswoman for Raytheon's
Missile Systems business unit, Heather Uberuaga, said on
Wednesday the company was not publicly discussing either system
for now.
The United States in July provided $70 million in its latest
installment of aid to fund Israeli procurement of Iron Dome
batteries. The system's interceptions of Palestinian rockets
during the eight days of Gaza fighting cost $25 million to $30
million, the Israeli government said last week.
Barak, who has announced his intention to retire from public
life, echoed Panetta at the news conference, saying U.S.-Israeli
security and intelligence relationships had never been so close
as they were now.
Referring to Israeli plans to buy more Iron Dome units, he
told Panetta, "We highly appreciate your plans to help us in the
future on the same issue, because the needs are much larger than
what we have right now, and we are determined to complete the
system."