UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says Israel "mightier" as first F-35 fighter jets arrive

NEVATIM AIR BASE, Israel, Dec 12 - Israel on
Monday became the first country after the United States to
receive the U.S.-built F-35 stealth jet which will increase its
ability to attack distant targets, including Iran.
The much-hyped arrival of the first two fighter jets was
overshadowed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tweet that
Lockheed Martin's whole F-35 project was too expensive
, and the delivery was delayed for hours by bad
weather preventing their take-off from Italy.
The squadron is expected to be the first operational outside
the United States. The planes are the first of 50, costing
around $100 million each.
"Our long arm has now become longer and mightier," said
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Nevatim air base in the
southern Negev desert.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, also attending the
ceremony which was delayed until after dark, said the planes
were critical to maintaining Israel's military edge in the
region.
A U.S. squadron of the planes, which have suffered delays
and cost overruns, became operational in August. The F-35
program is the Pentagon's largest weapons project.
"The F-35 program and cost is out of control," Trump said on
Twitter, sending Lockheed Martin's shares down 4 percent.
Jeff Babione, Lockheed Martin's F-35 programme leader, said
the company understood concerns about affordability and had
invested millions of dollars to try to reduce its price.
Israel, which finalised a 10-year, $38 billion arms deal
from the United States this year, plans to maintain two F-35
squadrons.
Critics of the plane say it can carry a smaller weapons
payload and has a shorter range than Israel's current squadrons
of U.S.-built F-15s and F-16s.
But some experts say the F-35's stealth capabilities make up
for this because it can be more accurate and fly a more direct
route to its target. Israel's air force mostly flies missions
close to home, in the Gaza Strip and against arms shipments to
Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.
It is also believed to have carried out bombings in Sudan
against arms shipments to Palestinian militants, and to have
drawn up contingency plans against Iranian nuclear facilities.
Israel initially ordered 33 of the fighters but signed off
on another 17 last month.
Nimrod Shefer, a retired Israeli air force major-general,
said the new aircraft were a welcome addition.
"(There are) very low- to very high-altitude missiles ...
and targets that are becoming more and more difficult to detect
and to destroy," he said.
