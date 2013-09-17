版本:
Netanyahu, Obama to meet in Washington on Sept 30, official says

JERUSALEM, Sept 17 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Sept 30, an Israeli official said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was not immediately confirmed by a Netanyahu spokesman, would be incorporated in the Israeli leader's scheduled attendance at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York.
