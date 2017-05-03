Startup Next Insurance raises $29 mln in Munich Re-led funding

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
JERUSALEM May 3 U.S.-Israeli digital insurance company Next Insurance said on Wednesday it raised $29 million in an early funding found led by Munich Re/HSB Ventures.
U.S. insurance companies Markel and Nationwide, as well as existing investors, also participated.
Next, which offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses through partnerships with various insurance companies, said the financing will go towards building its own insurance products and expanding its offerings to new business sectors.
Founded in 2016, Next -- which previously received $13 million in seed funding -- is based in Silicon Valley, with its research and development in Israel. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.