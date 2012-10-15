版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 06:51 BJT

Israeli parliament votes to hold Jan 22 election

JERUSALEM Oct 16 Israel's parliament voted on Tuesday to dissolve and end its term about a year ahead of schedule, and set a new national election for January 22.

Legislators approved a motion by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who announced he was seeking an early poll because of disagreement among coalition partners over the state budget, and to meet the challenge of Iran's nuclear development.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐