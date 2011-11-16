Israeli water tech firm plans dozen launches

* Portfolio is most diverse in the world, firm says

* GE signed strategic agreement with the incubator

* Israel water tech sales $1.44 bln in 2010 and growing

By Ari Rabinovitch

TEL AVIV, Nov 16 Israeli water technology incubator Kinrot Ventures is looking to use its partnership with General Electric to introduce a dozen innovations into the global market in the coming year, its CEO said on Wednesday.

With strong government support, Kinrot, which forms and grows water companies, hopes to increase Israel's water technology exports, which doubled in a four-year period to reach $1.44 billion in 2010.

Chief Executive Assaf Barnea, a former director of business development at software developer Comverse Technology and who also played professional basketball, said Kinrot had the most diverse portfolio of any incubator in the field worldwide.

The companies range from HydroSpin, whose micro generator produces electricity from the flow of water inside pipes, to TA Count, which developed a way to detect and count microorganisms in water in real time, while conventional techniques take hours or days.

Israel, which is two-thirds arid, has become a world leader in water technologies, with a track record for pioneering the fields of drip irrigation, water recycling and desalination.

"Because of this, we signed a strategic partnership with GE Water, which has a $2.5 billion operation. They wanted exposure to Israeli water technology, and we are about the biggest source of water innovation in Israel," Barnea told Reuters during the annual WATEC conference in Tel Aviv.

GE has said it will screen Kinrot's innovations and offer technical and market assistance, while Kinrot will have the opportunity to commercialise GE water technologies.

Barnea said the incubator injected "up to $1 million" in each of its companies and then finds outside investors to help finish development and launch.

Since the GE agreement, Kinrot's microbiology start-up TA Count has received a $2.6 million investment from Hutchison Water, a unit of Hong Kong group Hutchison Whampoa.

Barnea said their smaller companies will be able to compete with larger and more established firms because there is a growing demand for new water technology around the world.

"This is where the technological innovations come from," he said.

Israel's Industry and Trade Ministry has formed a special bureau to work closely with firms like Kinrot and promote them in the global water technology market, which it estimates to be $500 billion annually.

Yoni Ben Zaken, who promotes investments from within the ministry, said Kinrot was one of their biggest partners.

"The potential of this incubator specifically and the Israeli industry in general is tremendous," he said.

Ben Zaken said that despite a weak global economy, Israel's water technology market had continued to grow and that this year sales could reach as high as $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Will Waterman)