Israel arrests Willi-Food co-chairman on suspicion of fraud

JERUSALEM Feb 17 Israeli authorities on
Wednesday arrested Gregory Gurtovoy, co-chairman of G.
Willi-Food International Ltd., on suspicion of fraud
and money laundering, court papers showed.
Gurtovoy, controlling shareholder of the company, appeared
at Tel Aviv Magistrates' Court and was ordered held in custody
until Friday while Israel Securities Authority investigators
continue to examine the company's affairs.
A court document said that an undercover investigation of
the suspect had been going on, although the date of its start
was not revealed, and it became public knowledge on Wednesday
with Gurtovoy's appearance in court.
Gurtovoy is also managing partner of GHP Group, a private
investment bank in Ukraine.
Willi-Food, whose main focus is the Israeli preserved food
market, has a market value of $51.4 million and reported sales
of $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2015. Its stock closed
down 5.2 percent at $3.95 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
