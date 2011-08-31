Israel Aerospace Q2 profit dips, names new chairman

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
JERUSALEM Aug 31 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by lower financing income.
IAI, Israel's largest defence contractor, posted second-quarter net profit of $33 million, compared with $38 million a year earlier.
Sales rose 12 percent to $938 million -- $673 million of which were to the military sector.
Exports, which account for more than 80 percent of sales, grew 16 percent to $767 million. IAI said its backlog of orders was $8.9 billion.
Financing income fell to $10 million from $29 million.
The company also named Dov Barahav as its new chairman. Barahav, who was president and chief executive of Amdocs from 2002 through 2010, replaces Yair Shamir. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.