Israel Aerospace Q2 profit dips, names new chairman

JERUSALEM Aug 31 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by lower financing income.

IAI, Israel's largest defence contractor, posted second-quarter net profit of $33 million, compared with $38 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 12 percent to $938 million -- $673 million of which were to the military sector.

Exports, which account for more than 80 percent of sales, grew 16 percent to $767 million. IAI said its backlog of orders was $8.9 billion.

Financing income fell to $10 million from $29 million.

The company also named Dov Barahav as its new chairman. Barahav, who was president and chief executive of Amdocs from 2002 through 2010, replaces Yair Shamir. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)