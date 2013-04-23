Israel Aerospace to produce wings for Lockheed's F-35 planes

TEL AVIV, April 23 State-owned Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) signed a contract with Lockheed Martin
to produce wings for the F-35 fighter aircraft with potential
sales reaching $2.5 billion.
IAI will begin delivering the F-35 wings in 2015. The
contract's duration is for about 10-15 years, IAI said on
Tuesday.
IAI, Israel's largest aerospace and defence company, and
Lockheed Martin recently began assembling an F-35 wing
production line with IAI investing in the required systems and
technologies.
"This agreement represents an important milestone for IAI
and ensures its involvement in the world's most advanced fighter
aircraft," Joseph Weiss, chief executive of IAI, said.
IAI's Lahav wing production centre produces wings for
Lockheed Martin's F-16 and the U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft.