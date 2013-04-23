版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 17:14 BJT

Israel Aerospace to produce wings for Lockheed's F-35 planes

TEL AVIV, April 23 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to produce wings for the F-35 fighter aircraft with potential sales reaching $2.5 billion.

IAI will begin delivering the F-35 wings in 2015. The contract's duration is for about 10-15 years, IAI said on Tuesday.

IAI, Israel's largest aerospace and defence company, and Lockheed Martin recently began assembling an F-35 wing production line with IAI investing in the required systems and technologies.

"This agreement represents an important milestone for IAI and ensures its involvement in the world's most advanced fighter aircraft," Joseph Weiss, chief executive of IAI, said.

IAI's Lahav wing production centre produces wings for Lockheed Martin's F-16 and the U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐