版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Israel Chemicals signs China potash supply deals

Jan 17 Israel Chemicals says:

* Signs deals to supply 3.3 mln tonnes of potash to China over 3 years

* To supply 660,000 tonnes of potash to China in H1 2013

* Price for 660,000 tonnes similar to price reached by other suppliers

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐