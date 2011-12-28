UPDATE 1-Israel Chem faces steep Dead Sea costs

* FinMin says firm to pay for most of salt harvest, higher royalties

* Israel Chemicals says deal not fully approved

* Agreement does not solve underlying problems facing Dead Sea

* Shares down 0.2 pct in Tel Aviv

By Ari Rabinovitch

JERUSALEM, Dec 28 Israel Chemicals (ICL) will pay 3.04 billion shekels ($802 million) to extract salt building up on the Dead Sea floor and has agreed to double the royalties it pays on minerals extracted from the area, Israel's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The deal ended months of negotiations after the government called on ICL to fund the clear-up, saying the group responsible for the build-up -- through the evaporation caused by mineral extraction -- should foot the bill. It could cut deep into the profits of the second-largest company traded in Tel Aviv and one of the world's major potash producers.

It could also restore the southern shore of the Dead Sea, a major tourist attraction, which has been rising in recent years due to the excess salt and encroaching on a group of hotels and resorts.

The government will foot an additional 760 million shekels to complete the salt harvest.

ICL, which has an exclusive permit to extract minerals from the Dead Sea, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange the agreement had yet to be approved in full by the company's board.

It currently pays a 5 percent royalty on the potash it extracts, and that will jump to 10 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry estimated the voluntary hike would cost ICL an additional 175 million shekels a year and total 1.77 billion shekels by the time its permit expires in 2030. In all, ICL will pay around 5 billion shekels in new costs.

"Today we completed a move to raise the country's share in the potash resources to a level acceptable in the Western world," Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said. "In doing so, we fixed years of distortion and added billions of shekels to the good of the public."

ICL's shares were down 0.2 pct at 40.90 shekels in late trading, similar to declines on the broader Tel Aviv bourse.

UBS analyst Roni Biron said the deal was a positive one for ICL, since it called for a lower sum payment than some had forecast and ended weeks of speculation.

"We expect the agreement to remove much of the regulatory uncertainty which has hurt ICL's shares in 2011," Biron said in a note to clients. He maintained a buy rating for ICL and raised his target price to 55 shekels from 54 shekels. "We remain positive on ICL given its defensive aspects and long-term position in the potash and bromine markets."

The salt harvest project announced on Wednesday will not tackle the bigger problem of poor water management that has caused the Dead Sea, a favourite spot for tourists who enjoy floating in its densely salted waters, to shrink by a third in the past 50 years. The Dead Sea's minerals are also popular in treating a variety of skin ailments.

The deteriorating state of the sea, located at the earth's lowest point, has alarmed environmentalists worldwide. The three governments with coastal access -- Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority -- have joined forces to try to rescue it.

With shorelines receding at an overall rate of a metre (3.3 feet) a year, the Dead Sea is comprised of two lakes -- the larger basin to the north, and a smaller one to the south, which the Israeli plan targets.

It will contain the problem at the southern basin, which is a series of artificial evaporation pools where ICL's Dead Sea Works unit produces potash. The hotels that have been damaged by water encroachment sit on the edge of the largest pool, which is 80 square kilometers (31 square miles) in size.

As a result of the evaporation, salt sediment in that pool sinks, causing the sea level in that specific area to rise 20 centimeters (8 inches) annually when new waters reach the raised seabed and encroach on the hotels. By continually harvesting that salt, the water level should remain steady.

ICL posted third-quarter profit of $436 million, up from $243 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 36 percent to $1.898 billion.

Canada's Potash Corp, the world's largest fertiliser producer, owns 13.9 percent of ICL, which is controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp. Potash is seeking to raise its stake to 25 percent, a deal that has been given initial approval by Israel's Finance Ministry, but still requires approval from regulators.