UPDATE 2-Israel Chemicals Q2 results beat estimates

* Q2 revenue up 29 pct to $1.93 bln, vs $1.75 bln forecast
* Net profit $426.2 mln vs $367 mln forecast
* Potash sales fall to 1.35 mln tonnes due to delays in
India
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Aug 17 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals beat forecasts for
second-quarter net profit and revenue, boosted by higher prices
for key products and acquisitions.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest producer of potash, said on
Wednesday the results were achieved despite a delay in closing
new potash supply contracts with Indian customers, which
impacted the quantity of potash sold.
The contracts were concluded in August rather than in April.
"In light of the delayed closing of new potash supply
contracts with India, this is a good set of numbers," Citi
analyst Andrew Benson said in a note to clients, referring to
fertiliser sales of $1.1 billion, up 34 percent.
"While the outlook for ICL for the remainder of the year is
encouraging, we see this as discounted by the share price," said
Benson, who rates ICL "hold" with a 62 shekel price target.
Potash volumes were down 12 percent for the quarter at 1.35
million tonnes, noted Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Andrew Stott, who reiterated a "neutral" rating and 48 shekel
price objective.
"We downgraded ICL last week due to growing concerns on
fertilisers on the back of demand slowdown, therefore limiting
ability to grow prices and with growing risks to volumes."
ICL shares were down 1.4 percent to 49.25 shekels in midday
trade in Tel Aviv.
Clal Finance analyst Jonathan Kreizman estimated ICL
achieved an average price of $449 per tonne for potash in the
quarter. "We expect a rise in quantities and price in the second
half of the year. We estimate an average price for potash of
$465 a tonne," said Kreizman, who rates ICL a "market perform".
Canadian group Potash Corp , the world's largest
fertiliser producer, owns 13.9 percent of ICL, which is
controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp .
ICL's quarterly net profit increased 44 percent to $426
million on revenue up 30 percent to $1.93 billion, compared with
forecasts for $367 million and $1.75 billion respectively in a
Reuters poll.
ICL consolidated for the first time specialty fertiliser
businesses acquired in the first quarter, including the Everris
division of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co and Spain-based Fuentes.
As a result of these acquisitions, half of ICL's manufacturing
output is now produced outside Israel.
ICL is the world leader in brominated flame retardants --
fire resistant chemicals used for consumer products -- for the
electronics industry.
Its industrial division, which includes bromine, posted an
18 percent rise in sales to $424 million as it benefited from
higher prices for flame retardants and reduced production of
bromine in China.
It will pay a dividend of $298 million for the quarter, up
from $195 million for the first quarter.
($1 = 3.52 shekels)
