Israel gives initial OK to Potash raising ICL stake

JERUSALEM Dec 22 Israel's finance ministry has given initial approval to Canadian fertiliser maker Potash Corp's request to raise its stake in rival Israel Chemicals to 25 percent.

The ministry also asked the country's anti-trust regulator to review the proposal.

"We have given approval for the Anti-Trust Authority to check the request," a spokesman for the ministry said on Thursday. "There has not been a final decision."

A spokeswoman for Israel's Anti-Trust Authority said general director David Gilo was checking the proposed deal and a decision would be made soon.

The finance ministry would then give final approval to Potash.

ICL's shares were up 4.5 percent to 38.45 shekels in late afternoon trading in Tel Aviv. ICL is the second-largest company listed on Israel's bourse.

Earlier this week, Potash the world's largest fertiliser manufacturer, turned to Israel's government to boost its stake in ICL, one of the world's largest fertiliser producers.

Potash holds 13.9 percent of ICL's shares valued on the market at around 6.5 billion shekels ($1.7 billion). An 11.1 percent stake has a market value of about 5.2 billion shekels.

Potash last acquired ICL stock in 2010 when it bought about 2.5 percent.

ICL is a strategic company which has exclusive rights to some of Israel's most valuable natural resources, including Dead Sea minerals. The government was given a golden share in ICL when it was privatized and as a result government approval would be required for Potash to raise its stake.

ICL is in talks with the government over who should pay the costs of a plan to harvest salt in the Dead Sea to prevent flooding caused by ICL's mining activities. The government is also considering increasing the royalties ICL must pay to extract minerals from the Dead Sea.

ICL is controlled by the Ofer family through holding company Israel Corp, which owns 52.3 percent. Potash is the company's second largest shareholder.