公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 19日 星期一 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Potash seeks to raise Israel Chem stake -source

Dec 19 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan :

* Sought gov't okay to raise Israel Chemicals stake to 25 pct -gov't source

