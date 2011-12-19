BRIEF-Potash seeks to raise Israel Chem stake -source

BRIEF-Allstate increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct to $0.37/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share
Dec 19 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan :
* Sought gov't okay to raise Israel Chemicals stake to 25 pct -gov't source
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.