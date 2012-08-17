UPDATE 1-Israel Chemicals names ex-Lonza chief as CEO

JERUSALEM Aug 17 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals named Stefan Borgas
as president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 20.
Borgas, a former CEO of Swiss drug industry supplier Lonza
, will replace Akiva Mozes - ICL's president and CEO
for the past 13 years and who will leave following 37 years with
the company to be chairman of Israeli group Oil Refineries
.
Lonza ousted Borgas in January after 2011 profit plunged a
third. Borgas also serves as a director of Syngenta,
while he also had senior positions over 14 years as BASF
.
Under Mozes, ICL became the world's sixth-largest potash
producer and the second largest company traded on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange with a market value of about $15 billion.
On Wednesday, ICL - which produces a third of the world's
bromine - reported quarterly net profit of $407 million on
revenue of nearly $2 billion.
Canadian group Potash Corp, the world's largest
fertiliser producer, owns 13.9 percent of ICL, which is
controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp.