Israel Chemicals eyes cost cuts after potash price drop

TEL AVIV Dec 9 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
must become more efficient to deal with steep global declines in
potash and phosphate prices, its chief executive said on Monday.
Stefan Borgas said that alongside a plan to significantly
expand the company by investing in growing markets in China,
Brazil, India and Africa, ICL must slash its costs.
"We have the potential to improve and the need to improve
efficiency in our plants by several hundreds of millions of
dollars delivered directly to the bottom line in the next two to
three years," he told the annual Globes business conference.
ICL is the world's sixth-largest producer of the crop
nutrient potash, of which prices slid 30 percent in the last six
months in the wake of Russia's Uralkali saying in July
it would quit one of the world's two largest potash cartels.
"This is a $500 million impact to the bottom line of ICL,"
Borgas said.
He said ICL was not competitive enough in phosphates, whose
prices have fallen 40 percent the past half year, while costs
have risen too much at its Dead Sea operations.
ICL plans layoffs in Israel, which Borgas said was the only
way to survive.
He said ICL would continue to invest in potash in the Dead
Sea, Spain and a new mine in the UK, while examining growth
initiatives in agriculture, food and engineered materials.