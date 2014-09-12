Potash producer Israel Chemicals files for U.S. listing

Sept 12 Israel Chemicals Ltd, a Tel Aviv-based maker of fertiliser and speciality chemicals, filed with U.S. regulators to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

ICL set a nominal fundraising target of about $522.4 million though an initial public offering of 62 million ordinary shares, it said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1pd8EV6)

Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said.

ICL is a subsidiary of Israel Corp and the second largest company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by market value.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)