UPDATE 1-Israel Chemicals buys remaining stake in Nutrisi

JERUSALEM Oct 24 Fertiliser and specialty
chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Monday
it signed a deal to buy another 50 percent of Nutrisi Holdings
to bring its stake in the Belgian firm to 100 percent.
Financial terms of the deal, in which ICL bought the shares
from Chile's SQM SQMa.SN , were not disclosed.
Along with Norwegian fertiliser company Yara ,
Nutrisi owns NU3, the world's largest maker of soluble NPK
fertiliser components. NU3 owns two plants in Belgium and
Holland and sells its products in Europe and globally, ICL said.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest producer of potash, said the
deal was another step in its strategy to become a major global
specialty chemicals player.
ICL noted that the specialty chemicals sector is key to its
growth since the market is growing at an annual rate of 5-8
percent, double that of conventional fertilisers.
"Sales of specialty fertilizers have been growing rapidly
throughout the world due to the widespread adoption of advanced
agricultural techniques and the industry's growing environmental
needs," said Yossi Zidon, head of ICL Specialty Fertilizers. "As
a result, we view specialty fertilizers as a strategic market
that will help us accelerate our growth over the long term."