UPDATE 1-Potash Corp, ICL deal not under consideration -FinMin

TEL AVIV Nov 1 A possible acquisition of Israel
Chemicals (ICL) by Canada's Potash Corp is not
currently under consideration due to the Finance Ministry's
"professional reservation".
"The Israeli government, which holds a golden share in
Israel Chemicals, will not allow any deal that endangers or
hurts the economic and environmental interests of the state of
Israel and its citizens," the ministry said in a statement on
Thursday.
Potash Corp, the world's No 1 fertiliser producer, confirmed
on Wednesday it has been in talks with Israeli officials on
acquiring ICL. To get a deal done it would need approvals from
the Finance Ministry's Government Companies Authority, the prime
minister and the Antitrust Authority to increase its 13.84
percent stake in ICL.
Potash Corp is seeking to buy ICL to shore up its leverage
with China and India, top consuming countries that are expected
to drive much of the industry's growth.
Acquiring ICL, the world's sixth-largest fertilizer
producer, would give Canada's Potash Corp better shipping access
to China, India and other Asian economies. Rising Asian incomes
and populations are expected to trigger greater fertiliser use
to produce more food.
Conglomerate Israel Corp, which owns a majority in
ICL, said on Wednesday Potash Corp Chief Executive Bill Doyle
has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a
deal, while Israeli media reported that Netanyahu instructed his
staff and the Finance Ministry to examine it.
"The subject of a possible merger between Israel Chemicals
and Canada's Potash is not currently being considered as there
is a professional reservation by the Finance Ministry," the
ministry's statement said.
ICL has potash and phosphate mining rights on Israeli
state-owned land, including at the Dead Sea, whose water level
has been shrinking steadily for years.
Officials at Potash Corp and Israel Corp declined to
comment.
About 34 percent of ICL, which has a market value of nearly
$16 billion, is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and a deal
would be the largest foreign takeover of an Israeli company.
With Israel headed for elections in January, any discussions
regarding Israel Chemicals would likely be on hold in any case.
Moreover, it is not clear who will head the Finance Ministry
after the election.