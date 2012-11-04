Israel to examine Potash takeover of ICL, seeks clarifications

TEL AVIV Nov 4 Israel is still open to
considering an acquisition of Israel Chemicals (ICL) by
Canada's Potash Corp, a Finance Ministry spokesman said
on Sunday.
Ministry officials have asked Potash to clarify its proposed
takeover bid for ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer.
"Then we will consider the interests of all the different
ministries and the regulators," the spokesman said.
The ministry had said on Thursday the deal was not under
consideration due to "professional reservations" but officials
have since asked Potash to clarify its intentions.
Potash Corp, the world's No 1 fertiliser producer, last week
said it has been in talks with Israeli officials on acquiring
ICL.
The government holds a golden share in ICL so any deal would
need approval from the Finance Ministry's Government Companies
Authority, the prime minister and the Antitrust Authority, among
others, to increase its 13.84 percent stake in ICL.
Conglomerate Israel Corp owns 52.3 percent of ICL.
"After receiving a clarification from the Finance Ministry
regarding the existence of talks to obtain the position of the
various government authorities regarding a deal .... the company
confirms that what it reported in (last week's) announcement
still stands," it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange on Sunday.