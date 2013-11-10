Israel Chem releases "trapped profit", to pay 380 mln shekel tax

JERUSALEM Nov 10 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Sunday it took advantage of a government
programme to pay a discounted tax rate by releasing so-called
"trapped profits" at two of its subsidiaries.
Trapped profit is profit earned by multinationals after they
had been provided with tax incentives to invest in Israel. The
Finance Ministry is seeking to give the firms incentives to
repatriate some of this profit and generate tax revenue for the
government.
One aim is to encourage Israeli companies to distribute a
dividend from undistributed profit that is tax exempt.
The deadline to take advantage of the programme, in which
companies can receive a 60 percent discount on the taxes they
pay, is Monday.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer, said its
board decided to release all the trapped profits at units Dead
Sea Works and Rotem Amfert Negev. As a result, ICL will pay 380
million shekels ($107 million) in taxes.
Israeli companies have an estimated 120 billion shekels of
trapped profits.
The Tax Authority has collected some 1.4 billion shekels in
taxes from the trapped profits law, well below a target of 3
billion shekels for 2013. As a result, the authority is hoping
to convince top companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
and Check Point Software Technologies to
release their trapped profits.
Last month, software provider Nice Systems said it
had released trapped profits and paid a third-quarter tax
expense of $19.2 million. Teva has already released some trapped
profit and paid 336 million shekels in taxes.