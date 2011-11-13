Israel Corp invests $55 mln in electric car venture

TEL AVIV Nov 13 Israeli holding company Israel Corp said on Sunday it invested $55 million in the latest funding round for electric car infrastructure venture Better Place.

In addition, entities related to Israel Corp's controlling shareholder, the Ofer family, invested $15 million in Better Place. Israel Corp was one of the first investors in Better Place.

Better Place secured $200 million through the equity financing, nearly doubling the company's valuation to $2.25 billion since the last financing in January 2010.

Better Place plans to use the proceeds to expand into Western Europe while it continues to advance deployment projects in northern California, southern China, Japan, Canada and Hawaii.

The company will launch its initial commercial service in Israel and Denmark early next year and will begin service in the second quarter of 2012 in Australia.

Israel Corp said the Series C shares that were issued in the financing round were priced at $4.54 each. Better Place will be allowed to issue additional C shares to expand the total value of the financing round to $350 million.

As a result of the latest financing, Israel Corp's stake in Better Place will fall to between 26.9-28.6 percent from the present 29.43 percent while the stake of entities related to its controlling shareholder will fall to 7.6-8.1 percent from 8.39 percent at present. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Robert Birsel)