2013年 12月 10日

Israel Corp chairman steps down, to be vice chair of Teva Pharm

JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israeli conglomerate Israel Corp said on Tuesday its chairman Amir Elstein will step down at the end of the year after 3-1/2 years in the post.

Elstein, who will continue to be an unpaid advisor to the board of directors, will be replaced by Ron Moskovitz, a director since 2008.

Separately, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said it named Elstein as its vice chairman effective Jan. 1 after Moshe Many resigned for personal reasons.

Israel Corp also said Elstein would remain as chairman of Tower Semiconductor, which is partly owned by the company.
