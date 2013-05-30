Israel Electric board approves bond offering of up to $1 bln

JERUSALEM May 30 Cash-strapped Israel Electric
Corp (IEC) said on Thursday its board approved an
overseas bond offering of up to $1 billion to qualified
institutional buyers.
The offering is subject to approval from regulators, the
state-owned utility said, and if market conditions permit, the
offering amount could even be increased.
IEC's chief executive, Eli Glickman, told Reuters last month
that the company had plans to raise about 9 billion shekels
($2.4 billion) in 2013 through loans and bonds to refinance old
debt and invest in new development. Glickman said $1 billion of
that would be issued in bonds in the United States and
Europe.
IEC, which has debt of more than 70 billion shekels, plans
to begin reducing this amount by 1.5 billion shekels per year
starting in 2014.