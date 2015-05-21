UPDATE 1-ISS Q1 beats expectations with growth across the board

(Adds share price, CEO comment, details)
COPENHAGEN May 21 Danish business services firm
ISS posted a better than expected first quarter
operating profit before other items, as revenue grew in most
markets after newly-won contracts.
The group reported first-quarter operating profit before
other items of 843 billion Danish crowns ($125.47 billion),
slightly above analysts' expectations of 837 billion crowns.
Providing services such as office cleaning, security and
catering, ISS has become one of the world's largest private
employers with more than 520,000 workers globally.
Contract wins such as with Vattenfall in Germany in November
helped boosting the quarter, Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst
told Reuters.
The next quarter will be helped by contracts with UBS
in the United Kingdom and Huawei in China,
struck in the first three months of this year.
Revenues in the company's main market of Western Europe grew
5 percent, while in Asia they grew 23 percent. ISS maintained
its outlook of organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent in 2015
with an operating margin of above 5.6 percent.
Shares in the company have risen around 26 percent since the
company debuted on Copenhagen's stock exchange last March. By
0925 GMT they were 1.75 percent higher at 233 Danish crowns
compared to a 0.15 percent rise in the main Copenhagen index.
($1 = 6.7189 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina
Zawadzki)