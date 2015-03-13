EQT and Goldman Sachs sell 19 pct of ISS for $1 bln

COPENHAGEN, March 13 Private equity company EQT and funds advised by Goldman Sachs have sold their 19.3 percent stake in Danish business services firm ISS for a total amount of 7.3 Billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion), ISS said late on Thursday.

The shares were sold at a price of 204 Danish crowns per share following an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The share price fell 4 percent in Thursday's ordinary trade to 204.10 crowns per share after ISS' fourth quarter earnings report.

EQT and Goldman Sachs listed ISS on Copenhagen's stock exchange one year ago.

($1 = 7.0403 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)