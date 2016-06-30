ISS, IBM signs deal on sensor technology in buildings

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) -
* Danish business services firm ISS has put in an order for U.S. computer maker IBM's Watson IoT (Internet of Things) sensor technology, it said in a statement on Thursday.
* Data from sensors in 25,000 buildings around the world will help ISS to optimise its services, the global catering and maintenance provider said.
* The new technology will replace an older system, so the company does not expect tangible changes in expenditures, but hopes that "over time it will bring a positive impact on our service and with it customer satisfaction, growth and earnings," ISS told Reuters.
* The sensors will be embedded in doors, windows, chairs, meeting rooms, dispensers and air conditioning systems, ISS said.
* The technology has shown notable improvements in efficiency in ISS' headquarters in Copenhagen and other countries. Next step is key customer sites, ISS said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.