RPT-Denmark's ISS prices IPO at 160 DKK per share

COPENHAGEN, March 13 New shares in Danish outsourcing company ISS will be sold for 160 Danish crowns ($29.81) per share, just above the middle of the given price range of between 140 and 175 crowns, the company said on Tuesday.

The offer price gives ISS a market capitalisation of 29.6 billion crowns excluding any treasury shares held by ISS.

The offering will amount to 8,196 million crowns, potentially rising to 9,425 million crowns if an overallotment option is exercised in full.

Funds managed by Swedish private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs delisted ISS after buying the business for 22.1 billion crowns in 2005.
