REFILE-Denmark's ISS prices IPO at 160 DKK per share

COPENHAGEN, March 13 New shares in Danish
outsourcing company ISS will be sold for 160 Danish
crowns ($29.81) per share, just above the middle of the given
price range of between 140 and 175 crowns, the company said on
Thursday.
The offer price gives ISS a market capitalisation of 29.6
billion crowns excluding any treasury shares held by ISS.
The offering will amount to 8,196 million crowns,
potentially rising to 9,425 million crowns if an overallotment
option is exercised in full.
Funds managed by Swedish private equity firm EQT and Goldman
Sachs delisted ISS after buying the business for 22.1
billion crowns in 2005.