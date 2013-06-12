ISS backs SoftBank-Sprint deal after offer sweetened

BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
June 11 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended Sprint Nextel Corp shareholders vote for SoftBank Corp's revised offer, after the Japanese mobile operator sweetened its buyout terms.
SoftBank said on Tuesday it agreed to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to $21.6 billion from $20.1 billion as it fights off a counter bid by Dish Network Corp.
"As terms have improved, and no other firm competing bids are currently available to shareholders, ISS continues to recommend shareholders vote for the transaction," the firm said late on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, ISS said that Sprint shareholders should vote for SoftBank's proposed $20.1 billion purchase of the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, potentially dealing a blow to a $25.5 billion rival bid from Dish.
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.