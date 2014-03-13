ANALYST VIEW-Denmark's ISS prices IPO at 160 DKK per share

COPENHAGEN, March 13 New shares in Danish outsourcing company ISS were on Thursday priced at 160 Danish crowns ($29.81) per share, just above the middle of the given range of 140-175 crowns.

The shares climbed to 179 crowns just after the market opened at 0800 GMT. At 1037 GMT, they were trading at 181.20 crowns.

SOEREN LOENTOFT HANSEN, SYDBANK

"The rise reflects that ISS has given a discount in the offer price to give investors a good experience, and that is exactly what they got this morning."

MICHAEL FRIIS JOERGENSEN, ALM BRAND

"160 Danish crowns per share is a very attractive price. We have recommended our customers to subscribe to shares even in the top of the price range.

"Short-term, when we compare with peers, and count in a discount of 10 percent, we suggest a price of between 180 and 190.

"We still need a track record, but in the longer run, if ISS can generate organic growth and stabilise its business, my valuation will be closer to 200 and 210 crowns." (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh, editing by Gwladys Fouche)