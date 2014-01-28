RLPC: Companies still have upper hand in U.S. leveraged loans

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 It's an issuer's market again
in 2014 for U.S. leveraged loans, with few detour signs on this
one-way road.
Investors battling for floating-rate assets to hedge rising
interest rates, often favoring secured loans over riskier junk
bonds, are empowering lower-rated companies to keep slashing
yields and whittling away buyer protections.
One twist loan investors are increasingly grappling with is
a six-month call protection period that is half the prior norm.
Many companies have the incentive, now in much quicker order, to
swipe higher-yielding loans away from investors and issue new
lower-cost loans.
Of the 88 first-lien institutional loans that have been
reported by Thomson Reuters LPC so far this year, companies cut
yield spreads on 31 deals and increased them on just two.
Companies this year also increased loan sizes, pulled
forward commitment dates and have seen prices rise in secondary
trading based on seemingly unrelenting investor appetite.
"We do still prefer loans over bonds broadly because they
offer better safety," said Anthony Ranaldi, executive vice
president and portfolio manager of DDJ Capital Management in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
"We're clearly at a tight point in the credit cycle ... in
this market we put a lot more value in safety than yield," he
added. Loans fit the bill because of their senior secured status
and floating-rate characteristics.
Diluted Call Protection
So-called soft call protection for six months, a feature
investors have accepted begrudgingly, is now typical. If a
company returns to the market just to reprice at a lower coupon
within the six-month window, it has to repay investors at a 101
premium for that option.
That premium buffers the pain of higher-yielding assets
being called away so quickly. However, in 2012, up to 90 percent
of new loans offered call protection of at least 101 for a full
year, Barclays noted. A full year of this protection is now a
rarity.
"While soft call protection is good, the strength of it has
been diluted over the last three to six months," said Joseph
Lynch, co-portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman
Floating-Rate Income Fund in Chicago.
The U.S. leveraged loan market "is not investor-friendly and
I wouldn't expect that to change any time soon."
In at least one recent case, the issuer of an acquisition
loan - VAT Vacuum Valves AG - started with soft call protection
at 101 for a year before cutting that to six months during the
syndication process. Nonetheless, the company still was able to
cut yield spreads and tighten the original issue discount price.
Last year's torrent of repricings slashed the average coupon
rate by 93bp and nominal spreads by about 40bp, according to
Barclays.
Yet investors keep boosting allocations to loans, Lynch
noted, based on their relative appeal versus fixed-income
markets. A broadly held view is "why not take less credit risk,
and eliminate any type of rate risk for essentially the same
total return."
The total return outlook is 3-5 percent for loans and 4-6
percent for high-yield bonds this year, several fund managers
and analysts estimate.
Retail money keeps pouring into loan mutual funds.
Inflows, racking up 84 straight weeks, reached nearly $3
billion in just the first three weeks of this year, Lipper said.
That's almost triple the inflows for high-yield funds, which had
net outflows last year.
Rightfully Concerned
Protections do remain, even if watered down, another reason
investors stay in loans.
With 80 percent of loans in the Barclays High Yield Loan
Index at or above par, investors are "rightfully concerned"
about a lack of upside as well as the risks of loan prepayment,
Barclays wrote in a report.
The index topped 99 early this year for the first time since
2007, and remains above. Still, back then only about 20 percent
of new loans issued had prepayment fees at all, said Barclays.
For issuers, part of the trade-off for their exposure to
rising rates on floating-rate loans has been their ability to
prepay for better terms if rates drop, said Tim Broadbent, head
of Americas leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays. Faced with
investor resistance, or demands for deeper discounts in exchange
for the shorter call protection period, many companies have the
flexibility to issue bonds instead.
"No shift is likely any time soon as issuers like the
shorter call period and the robust market conditions continue to
be very issuer friendly," Broadbent said.
In another widely followed issuer-friendly development, some
40 percent of last year's $625 billion leveraged institutional
loans were covenant-lite, a record in both volume and percentage
terms, Thomson Reuters LPC data show.
Safety and performance are overriding these concerns, most
loan market participants agree.
In a January Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey, high
yield investors see leveraged loans as the sector's top
performers this year.
While covenant-lite deals hit a peak, and leverage last year
reached pre-crisis highs, the default rate in the U.S. was the
lowest since 2007-2008, BAML said in a high-yield strategy
report.
"Certainly the power has shifted to the issuers of debt ...
and that's not going to change for a while," said Michael
Contopoulos, BAML's head of high yield and relative value
strategy.