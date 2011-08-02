UPDATE 1-Ista's higher-dose eye drug application hits roadblock

(Follows alerts)
Aug 2 U.S. health regulator's consumer drug
safety watchdog proposed denying approval to Ista
Pharmaceutical's application to expand dosage of its
once-daily eye drug on concerns that use of a bigger bottle
would increase risk of microbial infection.
The drug Bromday, which replaced its twice-daily eye
solution Xibrom in February, is currently approved in 1.7 ml
fill size and has requested approval in 2.4 ml size.
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER),
which evaluates new drugs before they can be sold, said Ista did
not submit adequate proof that Bromday would be safe if supplied
in a larger fill size.
However, CDER said they were considering the possibility of
presenting the issue of fill sizes to an advisory committee.
The existing fill size is adequate to treat a single eye.
The larger fill size, to treat both eyes with a single bottle,
posed risk of infection that could spread from one eye to
another.
Ista can request a hearing before the Commissioner of Food
and Drugs, failing which FDA will issue a notice refusing to
approve the supplemental application.
Ista Pharma shares fell nearly a little more than 1 percent
to $4.96 on Tuesday morning on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)