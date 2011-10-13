UPDATE 1-Ista eye drug trials show mixed results

(Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental cataract drug met the main goal of two late-stage trials, but its another drug for dry eye failed to meet the main goal of a second late-stage trial.

Ista was testing its drug Prolensa in two late-stage trials as a treatment of inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone cataract extraction.

The company plans to file the marketing application for Prolensa in the first quarter of 2012, with a commercial launch planned for late 2012 or early 2013.

The company was also testing Remura that had earlier failed to show a statistically significant improvement over the placebo in the first late-stage trial, known as West, in July.

Dry eye disease occurs due to imbalance of tears that can result in pain, itching, redness, blurry vision, light sensitivity and feeling of sand in the eye.

In the second-late stage trial, known as East, Remura failed to show statistically significant improvement in symptoms of patients suffering with dry eye, compared to patients taking placebo.

"We will complete a full analysis of the data, but focus our efforts on the potential use of the vehicle as an over-the-counter artificial tear product," Ista said in a statement.

Shares of Ista closed at $3.79 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.