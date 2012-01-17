UPDATE 2-ISTA says Valeant raises offer price

* Valeant ups offer by at least 15 percent

* ISTA adopts new shareholder rights plan, sets trigget at 20 pct

* Valeant reaffirms proposal will remain open until Jan. 31

Jan 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International raised its offer for ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc by at least 15 percent after a meeting with the U.S. eye drugs maker's management.

Later on Tuesday, ISTA adopted a shareholder rights plan, which replaces the rights plan that expired on Jan. 12, and set the trigger at 20 percent.

Valeant has now offered $7.50 per share, which could go up to $8.50 per share in cash. It maintained that its proposal would only remain open until Jan. 31.

"We view Valeant's willingness to raise its bid at least $2 per share as a clear indication of the inadequacy of its initial proposal," ISTA Chief Executive Vicente Anido said.

In December, California-based ISTA rejected an unsolicited $314 million, or $6.50 per share, takeover bid from Canada's Valeant, calling it "grossly inadequate."

ISTA officials are in talks with other companies as part of a strategic review, and the company said it is considering Valeant's revised proposal.

ISTA shares were up about 11 percent at $8.06 in trading before the bell on Tuesday, while Valeant shares closed at C$50.96 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.