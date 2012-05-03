版本:
2012年 5月 4日

New Issue-iStar Financial Inc sells $275 mln notes

May 3 iStar Financial Inc. on Thursday
sold $275 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.  	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, and J.P.
Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ISTAR FINANCIAL INC.	
	
AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 9.00 PCT    MATURITY    06/01/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.012   FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.50 PCT     SETTLEMENT  05/08/2012	
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 869 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

