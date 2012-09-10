版本:
IStar Financial in $29 mln settlement

Sept 10 The finance company iStar Financial Inc has reached a $29 million settlement, mainly covered by insurers, to settle claims that it concealed the impact of deteriorating credit market conditions from investors who participated in a December 2007 stock offering, court papers show.

